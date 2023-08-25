New I-15 part-time shoulder lane to open between Las Vegas and Southern California

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new shoulder lane will be available this weekend for commuters traveling between Las Vegas and Southern California.

The California Department of Transportation announced the opening of the new southbound lane along I-15 on Friday, though it will only be available to commuters on some days of the week.

The lane will open for the first time on Sunday, August 27, and remain open every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The Nevada Department of Transportation also confirmed that the right shoulder lane will also open past the Nevada-California state line during its hours of operation.