New closures on 15th Street announced in ongoing storm drain installation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those traveling through downtown Las Vegas in the coming weeks should prepare for delays and congestion near 15th Street.

The City of Las Vegas announced a new round of closures on Friday as the ongoing Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project roadwork that began in October 2021 continues westward.

A temporary closure will remain in place at 15th Street at Clark Avenue, north of Charleston, starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 until Friday, January 12, 2024. Officials say east and westbound traffic on Charleston will not be affected, but only residence and business access will be allowed on Clark between 14th and 15th Street. Additionally, all through traffic on 15th Street will be detoured by one block.

The project seeks to relocate a waterline, install a new storm drain, and pave a stretch of 15th Street. Overall, the $51.5 million project is installing more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced concrete boxes of various sizes from Fremont Street to Maryland Parkway.

New storm drain, water supply, and sewer improvements are being made through the corridor, as well as on adjacent side streets, including Fremont, Maryland Parkway, 15th and 13th streets.

According to city officials, the project is part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District's master-planned facilities intended to alleviate the heavy flow of storm water along Charleston Boulevard.