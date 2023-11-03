New closures announced on portions of Charleston Boulevard in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New closures have been announced for portions of Charleston Boulevard in the east Las Vegas valley this month.

I-15 and Charleston Boulevard

As part of the Nevada Department of Transportation's ongoing I-15/Charleston Interchange Project, multiple on-ramps will be shut down overnight.

The affected areas are as follows:

Sunday, November 5



Southbound I-515 reduced to one lane between Eastern Ave and Charleston Blvd from – 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Eastern Ave. onramp to southbound I-515 closed – 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Northbound I-515 offramp to Charleston Blvd closed – 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Monday, November 6



Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Ave and Charleston Blvd – from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Eastern Ave. onramp to southbound I-515 closed – from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Northbound I-515 offramp to Charleston Blvd closed – from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday, November 7



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Charleston Blvd and Eastern Ave – from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Charleston Blvd. onramp to northbound I-515 closed – from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Wednesday, November 8



Northbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Mojave Rd and Eastern Ave – from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Charleston Blvd. onramp to northbound I-515 closed – from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Southbound I-515 will be reduced to one lane between Eastern Ave and Charleston Blvd – from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

The I-15/Charleston Interchange Project began in August 2022 with the goal of "enhancing safety and reducing travel time around the Charleston Curve," according to NDOT officials.



Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway

For commutes closer to the Las Vegas Strip, lane restrictions will also be in place on Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway for the month of November.

Burnham Avenue, on the south side of Charleston, will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly for continued waterline improvements. This closure will be in effect from Nov. 6 - 24. Northbound traffic on Burnham will be detoured to Ballard Drive and Eastern Avenue.

Additionally, the southbound Maryland Parkway will be reduced to one lane from north of Charleston to just south of Charleston.

Southbound Maryland Parkway will also be reduced to one lane from north of Charleston to just south of Charleston. Left turns from northbound Maryland Parkway to westbound Charleston will not be allowed from Nov. 6 - 24. East and westbound traffic on Charleston are not affected by the closure, although the area will continue to have reduced lanes.

Additional work will be performed on Maryland Parkway from Charleston to Stewart Avenue and 13th Street from Charleston to Lewis Avenue.

The $51.5 million Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project began in October 2021 and is expected to be complete by January 2024.

This project is installing more than 10,000 feet of new, reinforced concrete box, varying in size from 6 feet by 5 feet to 24 feet by 6 feet, within Charleston Boulevard from Fremont Street to Maryland Parkway. The work is part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District’s master-planned facilities intended to alleviate the heavy flow of stormwater that flowed down the street surface of Charleston Boulevard in the past.

Residents with concerns or questions should call 702-405-6822.