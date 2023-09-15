New closures announced in downtown as storm drain project resumes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Roadwork will pick back up next week on the Charleston-Maryland Storm Drain Project, prompting multiple closures in the downtown area.

This next round of paving will run from Monday, Sept. 18, until Friday, Sept. 29, on Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue.

City of Las Vegas officials warn drivers to expect major impacts to traffic along driveways and intersections in the Charleston corridor from Fremont to 11th Street. This will include Eastern Avenue from Fremont to Houston Drive and Fremont Street from Atlantic Street to Charleston Boulevard.

Additional closures include:



Seventeenth Street will be closed Sept. 15-22; see map for alternate routes.

Thirteenth Street north of Charleston will remain closed for the remainder of the storm drain installation, which is expected to be complete in 2024.

Fifteenth Street north of Charleston will open this week. Some closures may overlap, but crews will work to open driveway and intersection access as soon as possible.

This project is part of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District’s master-planned facilities intended to alleviate the heavy flow of stormwater that flowed down the street surface of Charleston Boulevard in the past. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Residents with concerns or questions should call 702-405-6822.