Nevada State Police trooper vehicle involved in 3-vehicle crash near Sloan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a trooper vehicle is involved in a three vehicle crash Monday evening.

The crash happened on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road.

Police said traffic is closed in both directions.

#Crash on Las Vegas Blvd and Sloan. Traffic closed in both directions three vehicles involved and one was a trooper. Trooper and two female adults were transported with non life threatening injuries. We will update as we get more information. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) February 21, 2023

The trooper and two female adults were transported with non life threatening injuries according to police.

NSP said they will provide more details when available. Once information is provided, KTNV will update details here.