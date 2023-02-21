Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nevada State Police trooper vehicle involved in 3-vehicle crash near Sloan

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:40 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 20:40:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a trooper vehicle is involved in a three vehicle crash Monday evening.

The crash happened on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Road.

Police said traffic is closed in both directions.

The trooper and two female adults were transported with non life threatening injuries according to police.

NSP said they will provide more details when available. Once information is provided, KTNV will update details here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH