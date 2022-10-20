Nevada State Police search for white utility van involved in fatal crash on 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on the 215 beltway on Wednesday night.

At 9:03 p.m., investigators say a red Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound "at a high rate of speed" near the northern Durango Drive exit.

As the motorcycle approached the off-ramp, it rear-ended a white utility van traveling in the same direction. The rider was ejected and pronounced deceased on scene.

"It is unknown at this time if the van made an unsafe lane change in front of the motorcycle..." state police stated in a news release.

Police say the driver of the white van "did not stop and render aid" after the crash.

Investigators are looking for a white utility van with rear-end damage. Anyone with information can call *647 to reach state police directly, or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 and reference case no. 221001403.