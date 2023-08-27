Nevada State Police reporting police activity at US 95 and MLK; roads shut down

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said there is police activity at US 95 and MLK Boulevard off-ramps Sunday afternoon.

Officers said MLK Boulevard is closed in both directions "due to police activity."

"Avoid the area," police said in a tweet. "We will update when the roadway opens."

#PoliceActivity #RoadClosure US95/MLK Blvd off ramps and MLK Blvd both directions is currently shut down due to police activity. Avoid the area. We will update when the roadway opens. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) August 27, 2023

RTC also reported an incident at MLK Boulevard, where the north and south lanes are closed at Bonanza Road thru US 95 ramps.

KTNV will provide more information as police release it.