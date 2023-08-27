Watch Now
Nevada State Police reporting police activity at US 95 and MLK; roads shut down

US 95 and MLK Boulevard
Posted at 12:36 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 15:36:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said there is police activity at US 95 and MLK Boulevard off-ramps Sunday afternoon.

Officers said MLK Boulevard is closed in both directions "due to police activity."

"Avoid the area," police said in a tweet. "We will update when the roadway opens."

RTC also reported an incident at MLK Boulevard, where the north and south lanes are closed at Bonanza Road thru US 95 ramps.

KTNV will provide more information as police release it.

