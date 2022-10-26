Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nevada State police report some travel lanes blocked after semi-truck rolls over

semi rollover.jpg
Nevada State Police
Nevada State police said a semi-truck rolled over on the US95 Wednesday afternoon.
semi rollover.jpg
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 18:41:07-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police said a semi-truck rolled over on the US95 Wednesday afternoon.

The semi reportedly rolled over on the US95 on mile marker 110CL.

Police said the semi is blocking northbound and southbound travel lanes since 3:30 p.m.

"One travel lane will be open in approximately 20 minutes," police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH