Nevada State police report some travel lanes blocked after semi-truck rolls over

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police said a semi-truck rolled over on the US95 Wednesday afternoon.

#RoadClosure US95 and mile marker 110CL . Semi roll over blocking NB and SB travel lanes. One travel lane will be open in approximately 20 minutes. #NevadaStatePolice @Creech_AFB pic.twitter.com/S34uRKt0Uy — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) October 26, 2022

The semi reportedly rolled over on the US95 on mile marker 110CL.

Police said the semi is blocking northbound and southbound travel lanes since 3:30 p.m.

"One travel lane will be open in approximately 20 minutes," police said in a tweet.