Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nevada State police report fatal crash on IR215 and Durango

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:54 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 00:54:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police tweeted that there is a fatal crash at IR215 and Durango.

Police said the westbound ramp is currently closed. Also, the far right lane on the IR215 and Durango is closed as well.

Nevada State police wanted to remind drivers to drive safe.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH