Nevada State police report fatal crash on IR215 and Durango

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police tweeted that there is a fatal crash at IR215 and Durango.

Police said the westbound ramp is currently closed. Also, the far right lane on the IR215 and Durango is closed as well.

Nevada State police wanted to remind drivers to drive safe.