Nevada State police report fatal crash on IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne

Nevada State police reported a crash on the IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 4:11 PM, Oct 25, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police reported a crash on the IR15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the far right lane is blocked, but traffic is getting by.

More details will be provided as they become available.

