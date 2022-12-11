Watch Now
Nevada State Police report a 14 car pileup on 215 and I-15 eastbound

Posted at 3:50 PM, Dec 11, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said there is a 14 car crash on the 215 and I-15 eastbound Sunday afternoon.

Police said all cars have been moved to the right shoulder. Multiple people have been transported with non-life threatening injuries according to police.

This story is developing. KTNV will post more details once they become available.

