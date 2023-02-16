Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash north of Apex

Nevada State Police on scene north of Apex responding to fatal crash
RTC
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is on scene at a fatal crash north of Apex Wednesday night near the I-15.
Nevada State Police on scene north of Apex responding to fatal crash
Posted at 10:07 PM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 01:07:53-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash Wednesday night.

Police are currently on scene north of Apex close to the I-15 northbound.

Traffic is currently being affected as all northbound traffic is currently being diverted off at Apex.

In the tweet, police report that the crash involves a pedestrian and a vehicle.

KTNV will post updates when available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH