Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash north of Apex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash Wednesday night.

Police are currently on scene north of Apex close to the I-15 northbound.

#Fatal #AutoPed IR15 northbound, north of Apex. All NB traffic is being diverted off at Apex. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) February 16, 2023

Traffic is currently being affected as all northbound traffic is currently being diverted off at Apex.

In the tweet, police report that the crash involves a pedestrian and a vehicle.

KTNV will post updates when available.