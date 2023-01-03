Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash.

NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased.

#breaking Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Lake Mead and Mile Marker 10, Loz Feliz. 1 confirmed deceased, expect intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/HErxO2AWDx — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) January 3, 2023

Drivers should expect "intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours," according to police.