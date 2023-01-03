Watch Now
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol
Posted at 5:23 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 20:23:01-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash.

NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased.

Drivers should expect "intermittent road closures in the area for the next few hours," according to police.

