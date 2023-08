BEATTY, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a fatal crash happened in the area of Beatty Monday evening.

Police reported the crash around 2:45 p.m. at U.S. 95 and 104 NY. It is unknown if roads are closed in the area. However, updates on road closures are also posted here.

KTNV reached out to Nevada State Police for more information but have yet to hear back. More updates will be posted as they become available.