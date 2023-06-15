Nevada State Police investigating fatal crash on I-15 southbound, Russell

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-15 southbound at Russell Road Wednesday evening.

Police tweeted about the crash around 6 p.m.

#Fatal crash on IR15 southbound at Russell. Only the far right travel lane is currently closed all other travel lanes are open. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) June 15, 2023

Police said the far right travel lane is currently closed, all other lanes are open.

