Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nevada State Police investigating fatal crash on I-15 southbound, Russell

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
1-15 southbound at Russell fatal crash
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 21:04:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-15 southbound at Russell Road Wednesday evening.

Police tweeted about the crash around 6 p.m.

Police said the far right travel lane is currently closed, all other lanes are open.

KTNV will provide more information once available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH