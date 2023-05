LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said they are on scene of a fatal crash on the I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police reported the crash at 3:59 p.m.

"We currently have a hard closure on the two right travel lanes," police said. "Traffic can still get by on the left."

Drivers can expect delays in the area according to police.

