Nevada State Police investigating fatal crash at Spring Mountain under I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at Spring Mountain Road westbound under I-15.

Police said westbound traffic is being diverted onto I-15 northbound.

"Please slow down as you approach the scene," police said on X.

#crash Spring Mnt westbound under the I15 and I15 northbound to Spring Mnt shutdown. WB traffic on Spring Mnt is being diverted onto I15 Northbound. Please slow down as you approach the scene #DrivesafeNevada #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 5, 2023

RTC says the crash happened around 3:25 p.m., and all lanes are blocked.

"Use other routes," RTC officials say.

#FASTALERT 3:25 PM, Nov 05 2023 UPDATE:

Crash on WB Spring Mountain Rd under I-15

All Lanes Blocked.

Use Other Routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) November 5, 2023

KTNV asked police for more information, and we will update this article once we learn more.