Nevada State Police investigating fatal crash at Spring Mountain under I-15

Spring Mountain Road westbound closed under I-15
Posted at 4:11 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 19:11:33-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at Spring Mountain Road westbound under I-15.

Police said westbound traffic is being diverted onto I-15 northbound.

"Please slow down as you approach the scene," police said on X.

RTC says the crash happened around 3:25 p.m., and all lanes are blocked.

"Use other routes," RTC officials say.

KTNV asked police for more information, and we will update this article once we learn more.

