LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said two travel lanes are closed on the freeway as they investigate a fatal crash at I-215 and Flamingo Road northbound.

NSP said they responded to the crash around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators said the crash involved one vehicle and they have confirmed that one woman died at the scene.

NSP said to slow down when traveling through the area and to use caution.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it is made available.