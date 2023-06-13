Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nevada State Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights KTNV
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 09:18:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Las Vegas Boulevard in Jean on Tuesday.

According to police, the collision occurred at 12:12 a.m. and involved a single vehicle, near mile marker 8 in Jean, NV. At least one person has been pronounced deceased.

Channel 13 has reached out to Nevada State Police for additional information on this crash, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH