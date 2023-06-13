Nevada State Police investigate single-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Las Vegas Boulevard in Jean on Tuesday.

According to police, the collision occurred at 12:12 a.m. and involved a single vehicle, near mile marker 8 in Jean, NV. At least one person has been pronounced deceased.

