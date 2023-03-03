Nevada State Police investigate fatal crash that left one man dead on Northshore Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 46-year-old man died following a deadly crash on Northshore Road last week, according to a report from Nevada State Police.

State police responded to the crash on Feb. 23 at approximately 8:05 p.m., north of mile marker 9 on State Route 167.

Preliminary investigation determined that a white Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling northbound, just north of mile marker 9, traveling at a high rate of speed. Police say the pickup failed to negotiate a curve due to its speed, which caused the vehicle to fail to maintain its travel lane, traveling into the right-side road shoulder.

The driver of the vehicle tried to turn left to compensate, which caused the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise, strike a metal guardrail and overturn, according to police.

Arriving officers found the driver — identified as 46-year-old Matther James McDermott from Kingman, Arizona — had succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 10th fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 11 fatalities.