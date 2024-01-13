Nevada State Police investigate fatal crash at I-15, Cheyenne

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the location of northbound I-15 and Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. and discovered that the collision involved two vehicles.

One person has been confirmed deceased, while another was transported to an area hospital with "serious injuries."

Police had previously shut traffic down to one lane along I-15 northbound near Cheyenne, but all lanes have since been reopened.

State troopers say this collision will remain under investigation, and further details will be provided at a later date.