Nevada State Police identify motorcyclist killed in illegal street race on Summerlin Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following an illegal street race on Summerlin Parkway last week on June 8, according to Nevada State Police.

Authorities have identified 37-year-old Michael Charles Scardino of Henderson as the deceased motorcyclist. He died at the scene.

Last Sunday around 9:48 p.m., state troopers responded to the eastbound off-ramp at Summerlin Parkway and North Buffalo Drive.

Authorities said their initial investigation revealed that two motorcycles had been in an "unauthorized speed contest" in the eastbound lanes of Summerlin Parkway, weaving in and out of traffic. They said Scardino's motorcycle struck a Honda Civic and became entangled in its tire, separating the motorcycle in two and ejecting Scardino.

The Honda came to a controlled stop in the right shoulder.

This marks the 31st fatality of 30 fatal crash investigations by the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command so far in 2025.