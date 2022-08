(KTNV) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol posted a Facebook post Sunday afternoon that they pulled over someone who was going the wrong way.

Police pulled over the driver Saturday night.

"This wrong way driver could have killed someone or them self if it wasn’t for the actions of our graveyard Troopers," Nevada State Police said.

The troopers were able to get the vehicle stopped. The driver was arrested for suspicion of impairment.