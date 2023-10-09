Nevada State Police: four people killed in three separate crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least four people are dead after three separate crashes across the valley.

On Monday, Nevada State Police released more details about the crashes, which happened between Sept. 24 and Sept. 28.

On Sept. 24 at 11:46 a.m., investigators said a 2004 Sterling commercial truck was traveling northbound on Interstate 15, north of Washington Avenue. That's when a pedestrian, later identified as 32-year-old Zachary Tyrus Richard, walked into the truck's path. Police said the driver tried to avoid hitting the Danielsville, Pennsylvania native. However, the right side of the truck hit Richard who was pronounced dead on the scene.

About 12 hours later, Nevada State Police received a call about a crash on State Route 147 and mile marker one, which is located in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Investigators said a Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on State Route 147 and for unknown reasons, it wasn't able to stay in its lane and hit the front of a Cadillac Escalade. The Kia then rotated, overturned, and came to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as 32-year-old Huntington Beach, California native Jacqueline Hoffman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as 39-year-old Las Vegas native Rigoberto Angel-Nunez. He was also pronounced dead.

On Sept. 28, investigators received a call at 3:47 a.m. that crash had happened on the U.S. 95 southbound, south of the Snow Mountain southbound off ramp.

Investigators said a 2004 Infinite QX56 SUV was going southbound and for unknown reasons, it left its lane and went into the dirt median and hit a barrier that was underneath the Snow Mountain overpass.

The driver was identified as 82-year-old Narendra Ochhavlal Shah, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about those three crashed have been released, as of Monday afternoon.