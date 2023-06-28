Watch Now
Nevada State Police close southbound, northbound lanes on US95 near Searchlight to investigate crash

Nevada State Police
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jun 27, 2023
SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a fatal crash happened near Searchlight Tuesday evening.

Police tweeted that the crash happened at U.S. 95 at mile market 18. According to maps, this is near the Searchlight area.

"Both north and southbound travel lanes are currently closed," police said.

Police are advising motorists to use SR160 and SR373 until further notice.

KTNV will provide updates on this crash and when police reopen the roads. For up to date information, visit ktnv.com/traffic.

