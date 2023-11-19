Watch Now
Nevada State Police close roads west of I-15 near Jean to investigate fatal crash

Nevada State Police
Posted at 12:55 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 03:55:12-05

NEV. (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said they are investigating a fatal crash near Jean, west of I-15, Saturday night.

Police said the crash happened on Goodsprings Road at mile marker 5 around 9:49 p.m. A vehicle with two occupants left their travel lane and overturned.

Police do not know why the crash happened as of 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a male adult was ejected from the vehicle and did not survive his injuries. The other occupant was transported to the hospital for injuries non-life-threatening.

Goodsprings Road is closed in both directions. Police do not know when roads will reopen at this time.

