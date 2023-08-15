Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Nevada police said motorcyclist died making 'unsafe lane change' on Las Vegas Boulevard, mile marker 10

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police
Posted at 4:14 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 19:14:08-04

(KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a motorcyclist died in early August while making an unsafe lane change.

Police said 26-year-old James Vincent Stramaglia was driving behind a white Freightliner Truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near mile marker 10 around 6:27 a.m. Aug. 3. In this area, there is only one northbound and one southbound lane.

Police said the driver of the Freightliner was turning left across the southbound lane and into a dirt lot. Stramaglia tried to pass the vehicle in the southbound lane, and according to police, he hit the left side of the Freightliner.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and police said he died at the scene.

"This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 46th fatal crash for 2023," NSP said. "Resulting in 55 fatalities."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH