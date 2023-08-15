Nevada police said motorcyclist died making 'unsafe lane change' on Las Vegas Boulevard, mile marker 10

(KTNV) — Nevada State Police said a motorcyclist died in early August while making an unsafe lane change.

Police said 26-year-old James Vincent Stramaglia was driving behind a white Freightliner Truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near mile marker 10 around 6:27 a.m. Aug. 3. In this area, there is only one northbound and one southbound lane.

Police said the driver of the Freightliner was turning left across the southbound lane and into a dirt lot. Stramaglia tried to pass the vehicle in the southbound lane, and according to police, he hit the left side of the Freightliner.

He was ejected from the motorcycle and police said he died at the scene.

"This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 46th fatal crash for 2023," NSP said. "Resulting in 55 fatalities."