Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal semi roll-over in Gabbs, Nev.

GABBS, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 361 southbound in Gabbs, Nevada.
From Nevada State Police'swebsite, it shows that the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Officials said motorists in the area should expect delays.
Nye County officials said a semi-truck rolled over.
"The roadway is partially blocked, so use extreme caution in the area," officials said.
