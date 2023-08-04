Watch Now
Nevada Highway Patrol investigating fatal semi roll-over in Gabbs, Nev.

Nye County fatal crash in Gabbs
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 21:03:24-04

GABBS, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 361 southbound in Gabbs, Nevada.

From Nevada State Police'swebsite, it shows that the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Officials said motorists in the area should expect delays.

Nye County officials said a semi-truck rolled over.

"The roadway is partially blocked, so use extreme caution in the area," officials said.

KTNV will provide updates on this crash as they become available.

