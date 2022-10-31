Nellis Air Force Base announces closure of intersection at Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nellis Air Force Base announced plans to close the intersection of Sloan Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard on Monday.

Due to the northern expansion of Las Vegas Boulevard, officials have deemed the area on Las Vegas Boulevard between Sloan and Range Road as "increasingly unsafe." Officials pointed to a recent fatal collision in the area on Sept. 23, in which both drivers involved were killed.

“The safety of the Nellis AFB populace and its neighbors is paramount, which led to the decision to close the intersection” said Col. Joshua D. DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing commander.

Officials say the intersection will officially close on Nov. 19.