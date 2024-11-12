NDOT wants to hear your thoughts on HOV lanes. Here's how you can share your feedback.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is asking for community input on Southern Nevada's HOV lanes.

Residents and travelers can participate in a new survey about the HOV lanes from now until Dec 13.

Drivers who regularly travel Interstate 15 and Interstate 11/US 95 are especially encouraged to give their input.

“This survey marks an important step in understanding how Nevadans use and benefit from the HOV lanes,” said NDOT spokesperson Kelsey McFarland. “We’re committed to enhancing the HOV system to ensure it meets the needs of all users, supports efficient travel, and promotes safety across the state.”

HOV lane operating hours are on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. During these hours, the lanes can be used only for motorcycles, RTC buses, emergency vehicles, and vehicles with two or more people inside.