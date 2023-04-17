Watch Now
NDOT: Police activity impacting traffic on I-15 northbound near Flamingo

Posted at 3:43 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 19:06:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An RTC camera is showing all lanes closed on the I-15 northbound near Flamingo Monday afternoon.

Police said the activity is involving the "termination of a vehicle pursuit" that is stemming from a carjacking earlier Monday.

"This is an active scene," police said. "Please avoid the area and watch for responding vehicles."

Nevada State Police said their troopers are also assisting Las Vegas police.

LVMPD provided more preliminary information regarding this scene. Around 12:13 p.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road for an armed robbery. At this time, police learned that the victim's vehicle was stolen.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle. However, this started a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash near I-15 northbound before the Sahara exit.

"The suspect shot himself before officers could take him into custody," police said.

Police said the road closure is on I-15 northbound from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue.

KTNV will provide more details once available.

