NDOT: Police activity impacting traffic on I-15 northbound near Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An RTC camera is showing all lanes closed on the I-15 northbound near Flamingo Monday afternoon.

ROAD CLOSED on I-15 Northbound at W Flamingo Rd. All Lanes Closed. 🚧 https://t.co/8FI8Nsz7od — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) April 17, 2023

Police said the activity is involving the "termination of a vehicle pursuit" that is stemming from a carjacking earlier Monday.

"This is an active scene," police said. "Please avoid the area and watch for responding vehicles."

#BREAKING We are on scene at the termination of a vehicle pursuit near I-15 just north of Spring Mountain.



This is stemming from a carjacking earlier today. This is an active scene.



I-15 is CLOSED northbound at Flamingo. Please avoid the area and watch for responding vehicles pic.twitter.com/hXNTDjNN8Y — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 17, 2023

Nevada State Police said their troopers are also assisting Las Vegas police.

#Closure ⚠️ IR15 nb at Spring Mountain is currently closed while we assist @LVMPD. We will update as soon as the highway reopens.Please take an alternate route. #NevadaStatePolice — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 17, 2023

LVMPD provided more preliminary information regarding this scene. Around 12:13 p.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Blue Diamond Road for an armed robbery. At this time, police learned that the victim's vehicle was stolen.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle. However, this started a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash near I-15 northbound before the Sahara exit.

"The suspect shot himself before officers could take him into custody," police said.

Police said the road closure is on I-15 northbound from Spring Mountain Road to Sahara Avenue.

KTNV will provide more details once available.