Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

NDOT: Lanes reopen after crash on EB 215 at I-15

I-15/215 crash
RTC
I-15/215 crash
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on eastbound 215 Southern Beltway at I-15 is blocked three left lanes Thursday morning.

As of 11:12 a.m., traffic cameras show police exiting the scene and lanes reopening.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted a photo at 9:50 a.m. of the crash which said Patrol Nevada is assisting on the scene. NDOT said to expect delays.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH