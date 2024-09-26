NDOT: Lanes reopen after crash on EB 215 at I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on eastbound 215 Southern Beltway at I-15 is blocked three left lanes Thursday morning.
As of 11:12 a.m., traffic cameras show police exiting the scene and lanes reopening.
The Nevada Department of Transportation posted a photo at 9:50 a.m. of the crash which said Patrol Nevada is assisting on the scene. NDOT said to expect delays.
#FASTALERT Crash on EB 215 Southern Beltway at I-15 blocking 3 left lanes. Expect delays. @PatrolNevada and @nevadadotvegas on scene pic.twitter.com/n5oeSMRi7Z
— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) September 26, 2024