NDOT: Lanes reopen after crash on EB 215 at I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on eastbound 215 Southern Beltway at I-15 is blocked three left lanes Thursday morning.

As of 11:12 a.m., traffic cameras show police exiting the scene and lanes reopening.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted a photo at 9:50 a.m. of the crash which said Patrol Nevada is assisting on the scene. NDOT said to expect delays.