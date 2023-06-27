NDOT collaborating with Utah officials to reestablish rail service from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation said they provided a letter of support for Utah's Department of Transportation grant application to reestablish rail service from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City.

NDOT said they are collaborating with UDOT, Utah Transit Authority, the Idaho Transportation Department and Amtrack on the application to fund its "exploratory effort."

NDOT officials said they provided a letter of support for the application and got support letters from the Nevada congressional delegation and others from the state.

"The grant in question is solely intended for planning purposes," NDOT officials said in a statement.

Officials said the program enables a route to progress from the planning phase to an analysis and implementation.