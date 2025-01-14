Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Lake Mead Blvd; 6 hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lake Mead Boulevard from Sloan Lane to Yellowstone Avenue is shut down in both directions until further notice due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the scene where they said six people were hospitalized — one was a juvenile. Police said all have varying degrees of injuries, but one adult female has life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD said a vehicle traveling eastbound of Lake Mead near Toiyabe crossed into oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with another vehicle going westbound. The impact caused one of the vehicles to hit another one.

LVMPD said impairment is unknown at this time.

