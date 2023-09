LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus in the southern valley on Wednesday morning.

The collision happened in the 7300 block of S. Eastern Avenue, near Warm Springs Road, around 8:04 a.m., according to police. Multiple vehicles appear to be involved, including an RTC bus.

Police say the extent of injuries is unknown, though the investigation is ongoing.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area due to closed lanes.