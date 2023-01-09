Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon.

Once again highways & parking are at capacity so closures & detours are in effect. We HAVE noticed lots of folks taking the “get here early” message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic- keep it up!@NVStatePolice_S @LVMPD @RTCSNV @HumboldtToiyabe pic.twitter.com/JUSWpvVboy — Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) January 8, 2023

"Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"

Officials continue to encourage visitors of Mt. Charleston to head up the mountain early to avoid the detours and closures.