Mt. Charleston at capacity, closures and detours in effect

Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 08, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Mt. Charleston posted on Go Mt. Charleston's Twitter page that highways and parking are at capacity Sunday afternoon.

"Once again, highways and parking are at capacity so closures and detours are in effect," said officials in a tweet. "We have noticed lots of folks taking the 'get here early' message seriously which really seems to be helping spread out the traffic - keep it up!"

Officials continue to encourage visitors of Mt. Charleston to head up the mountain early to avoid the detours and closures.

