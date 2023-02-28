Motorcyclist taken to hospital 'as a precaution' after crash, Henderson officials say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson officials said that a motorcyclist has been taken to a local hospital after being in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson police and fire departments responded to the area of Mountain Vista Street and Whitney Mesa Drive in reference to a crash.

Police said the driver of one car involved in the crash was uninjured. However, the motorcyclist involved was transported to an area hospital "with minor injuries as a precaution."

Police said speed and impairment do not seem to be factors.

"Northbound Mountain Vista at Whitney Mesa is closed until the involved vehicle can be removed from the roadway," police said.

This is a developing story