Motorcyclist left with 'life-threatening injuries' in northwest valley collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has been left with "life-threatening injuries" on Friday morning after colliding with a vehicle in the northwest valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 6:23 a.m. on Skye Village Road and Eagle Canyon Avenue. Officers say the incident involved two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle.

The occupant of the motorcycle has been transported to UMC Trauma with "life-threatening" injuries.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area while an investigation into the collision is ongoing.