Motorcyclist killed in morning wreck off Boulder Highway, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after an early morning wreck just east of Boulder Highway.

It happened around 5:31 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue near the intersection of Andover Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said a gray sedan was heading west on Tropicana, making a left turn to head south on Andover.

At the same time, a motorcycle was heading east on Tropicana, eventually hitting the sedan, police said.

When medical responders arrived, they pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

The sedan driver stayed at the scene, and authorities do not suspect impairment at this time.

As police investigate, Tropicana between Andover and Boulder Highway is closed to traffic.

