Motorcyclist injured after east valley crash, Las Vegas police say

Posted at 10:25 PM, Jul 31, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a motorcyclist is injured after a crash in the east valley Monday night.

Police are on scene at S. Nellis Boulevard and E. Philadelphia Avenue since 9:15 p.m.

Police said the crash involved the motorcyclist and a sedan at the intersection.

"The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries," police said.

The intersection is closed as police investigate.

KTNV will provide more information as it becomes available.

