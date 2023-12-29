Watch Now
Motorcyclist in 'serious condition' after crash at Sunset and Whitney Ranch, Henderson police say

Sunset and Whitney Ranch crash
Posted at 5:25 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 20:25:03-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is at a hospital in "serious condition" after a crash in Henderson Thursday afternoon, police say.

The Henderson Police Department said a crash happened between a motorcyclist and a vehicle at West Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive around 3:50 p.m.

Officials say the motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital. Speed and impairment are "currently unknown." Police did not provide immediate details on the driver of the vehicle.

Police and fire departments say motorists can expect major delays in the area for the next 1 to 2 hours as the investigation continues.

"This is an open investigation with nothing further to provide at this time," police say.

KTNV will provide more details as they become available.

