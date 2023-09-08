Motorcyclist in 'critical condition' following Spring Valley collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Spring Valley on Thursday night.

The collision occurred around 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of West Tropicana Avenue and South Buffalo Drive, according to police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a BMW 320i was traveling eastbound on Tropicana, approaching Buffalo from the left turn lane, preparing to make a northbound turn.

At the same time, the Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle was traveling westbound on Tropicana, approaching Buffalo from the right of three westbound travel lanes. The BMW entered the intersection, making a left northbound turn, and the Honda entered the intersection going straight.

Police say the collision occurred when the front of the BMW collided with the front of the Honda.

The rider of the Honda was ejected and came to rest on the north sidewalk west of the intersection, sustaining critical injuries. Arriving medical personnel transported the rider of the Honda to UMC Trauma for advanced medical treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the BMW remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.