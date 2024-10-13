Motorcyclist in critical condition after wreck in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a wreck in downtown Las Vegas Saturday night.

The wreck happened on Main Street north of Carson Avenue around 10:22 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Ford F-150 was going south on Main Street in the left turn lane. A 2023 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle was heading north, and the Ford turned left into the motorcycle's path, police said.

The motorcyclist hit the front of the Ford before overturning and throwing him into the road.

Medical personnel took the motorcyclist to the University Medical Center's Trauma Unit, where he is listed in critical condition.

The Ford driver remained at the collision scene and did not display signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.