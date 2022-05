LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD said that they received a call of a crash near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say that the crash was between a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.

According to the press release, the 1600 block of Sahara Avenue is blocked at this time.

13 Actions News is headed to the scene. More information will be posted once available.