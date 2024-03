HENDERSON (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a Henderson crash.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday near North Boulder Highway and Equestrian Drive.

Police said the motorcycle collided with a vehicle and speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic was delayed for several hours.

No further details have been released, as of 4:30 p.m.