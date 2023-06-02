Motorcyclist hospitalized with 'life-threatening injuries' after suspected DUI crash in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized on Thursday night with "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

An initial report from Las Vegas Metro Police indicated that the collision occurred on East Tropicana Avenue at the intersection with South Palm Street at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Police say evidence at the scene, as well as witness statements, indicated that a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on Tropicana, approaching the intersection with Palm Street, while a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west and preparing to turn onto Palm Street.

The collision occurred when the Silverado turned left into the motorcyclist's path of travel, according to police. Responding emergency medical services transported the motorcyclist to Sunrise Hospital's trauma unit for "life-threatening" injuries sustained in the collision.

Police also say the driver of the Silverado displayed indicators of impairment and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for applicable DUI charges.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.