Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on Rainbow and Flamingo, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a collision on Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road Monday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.

Police said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. when a motorcycle going north on Rainbow was struck by a car in the opposite direction. Police said the car was attempting to make a left turn on Flamingo against a red light.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of impairment, according to police.

The intersection is closed in all directions until police finish their investigation of the scene.

Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

