Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Spring Mountain and Decatur, Metro police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the scene of a crash in the southwest valley Tuesday night involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Around 8:18 p.m., Metro police said a motorcycle collided with another vehicle near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard.



Metro said the motorcyclist has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after suffering major head trauma.

Impairment is not known at this time, Metro said.

Avoid the area for the next several hours as Metro continues their investigation of the scene.