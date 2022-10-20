Motorcyclist dies two days after collision in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died from injuries sustained during a deadly collision with a car on Monday morning.

At approximately 9:27 a.m., Las Vegas police responded to a collision that occurred at the intersection of North Toiyabe Street and Judson Avenue.

Police say evidence at the scene and a driver's statement indicated that a black 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Toiyabe Street approaching the intersection with Judson Avenue. A white Ford Fusion was initially stopped facing east on Judson Avenue at a posted stop sign at the Toiyabe Street intersection.

A collision occurred when the Ford accelerated into the intersection and across the motorcyclist's path of travel.

The rider was transported to University Medical Center for treatment for injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

The rider's injuries initially did not meet the criteria for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Fatal Detail to respond.

However, on Wednesday, LVMPD was notified by the Clark County Office of the Coroner that, despite all life-saving injuries, the motorcycle rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The rider's death marks the 117th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.