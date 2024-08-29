Motorcyclist dies near Rampart Casino after multi-vehicle collision

UPDATE | Aug. 29, 5:16 p.m.

RTC said all lanes are open at Rampart Boulevard and Canyon Run Drive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2021 BMW was traveling north on Rampart Boulevard in a single left-turn lane, approaching a green traffic light at Canyon Run Drive.

Police said a 2013 Sanitation Truck was going south on Rampart Boulevard towards the green light at Canyon Run Drive in the right-most travel lane.

A 2023 KTM Enduro motorcycle was also traveling south on Rampart towards the green light at Canyon Run in the middle lane. The motorcycle was a short distance behind the sanitation truck, according to police.

Police said the BMW entered the intersection to turn left and moved into the path of the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to collide with the BMW and eject the rider forward onto the road. Police then said the sanitation truck subsequently ran over the motorcyclist.

Emergency responders were immediately dispatched to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but Metro said the rider was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Both drivers of the BMW and sanitation truck remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

The driver of the BMW was evaluated by medical personnel and taken to University Medical Center for further evaluation, police said.

LVMPD said this motorcyclist's death marks the 98th traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction for 2024.

The collision is still under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.

UPDATE | Aug. 29, 2:18 p.m.

RTC said all southbound and northbound lanes between Summerlin Parkway and Canyon Run Drive are once again closed.

UPDATE | Aug. 29, 1:13 p.m.

RTC said all southbound lanes are reopened. Northbound lanes are still closed.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures are impacting traffic near Rampart Casino in Summerlin after a motorcyclist's death.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision near Canyon Run Drive and North Rampart Boulevard.

As of 12:06 p.m., all northbound and southbound lanes of Rampart Boulevard are closed from Summerlin Parkway to Canyon Run Drive, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Officers were first called to the area at 10:12 a.m., police said.

One person was detained as a result of the crash, and police say impairment is not suspected at this time.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Members of the public were advised to avoid the area due to road closures.

Metro officials didn't immediately provide an estimate of when roads might reopen.



